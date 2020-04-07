Zayedcoin Hits Market Cap of $6,863.94 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $6,863.94 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.