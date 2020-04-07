Zcoin Price Up 19.3% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00050233 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BX Thailand, TDAX and Huobi. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.28 million and $38.17 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.02333317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.65 or 0.03512231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00633832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00792464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00077395 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00506055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,845,243 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Koinex, Indodax, BX Thailand, Binance, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

