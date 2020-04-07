Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0006 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. Zeepin has a total market cap of $300,559.62 and approximately $518.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

