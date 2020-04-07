Zillow Group (Z) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) recently:

4/3/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 275,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,982,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 379,805 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

