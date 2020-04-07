Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $121.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,713. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.