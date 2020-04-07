Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $179.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $8.50 on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

