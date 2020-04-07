ZMINE (ZMN) Tops One Day Volume of $45.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $94,303.27 and approximately $45.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00069365 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00367054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014848 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014287 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012595 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

