ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $507,541.94 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $507,541.94 and $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

