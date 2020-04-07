ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.91 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $50,087.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 505,204,588 coins and its circulating supply is 493,033,717 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.