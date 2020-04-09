22,855 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $5.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.42. 4,331,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

