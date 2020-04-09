40,710 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Square makes up about 2.1% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $59.21. 30,826,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,710,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,901 shares of company stock worth $2,190,192. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Nomura upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

