41,936 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SH. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 37,555,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,950,938. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.