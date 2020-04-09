587,085 Shares in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Acquired by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 587,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Accel Entertainment comprises 2.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Accel Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 221,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,688. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

