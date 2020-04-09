74,535 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 1.2% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 184.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 8,567,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

