Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AAIF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 169.50 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 171,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,317. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.23 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $300.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.25.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

