Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after purchasing an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,742. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $167.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

