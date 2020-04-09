Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Holdings Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.77% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGLE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 118,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.