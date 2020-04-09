Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) is Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,816 shares during the period. Allogene Therapeutics accounts for 11.9% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $26,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,016,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 799,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,608. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 over the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

