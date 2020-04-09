Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hexavest Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47,472.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,006 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,211.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,245.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.27. The stock has a market cap of $828.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

