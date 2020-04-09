Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP):

4/3/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/20/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts adjusted earnings grew year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019 but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. The firm expects net sales of $9.88-$10.1 billion in 2020, up from prior year’s guidance of $9.65-$9.75 billion. It continues to expand and optimize footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborating. Further, the company is investing in its supply chain capabilities which is expected to accelerate growth. However, increasing costs will likely dent margins if the company is not able to pass the price increases to customers. Moreover, the fact that consumers are opting for new vehicle purchases instead of maintaining old ones can adversely affect the demand for Advance Auto Parts’ products. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $186.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,597. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $182.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.