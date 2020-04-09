Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,374 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $154.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,914. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $40,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,049 shares of company stock valued at $68,006,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

