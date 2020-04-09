Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 159,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.43. 7,870,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

