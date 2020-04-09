Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,743,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,908,171. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.