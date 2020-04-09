Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $719,327.49

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $719,327.49 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007372 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

