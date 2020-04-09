bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $58.75 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.02961914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,730,700 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

