BlackCoin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $9,349.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,881,667 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

