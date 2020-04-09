BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 632.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $20.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.42. 1,154,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.18.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

