Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.39% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $50,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,090,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,053,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 732,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,302,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $65.40. 2,874,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

