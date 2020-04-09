BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. BP comprises about 2.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 25,657,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,413,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

