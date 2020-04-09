Cabot Wellington LLC Has $66.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabot Wellington LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 54.0% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cabot Wellington LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $66,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 565,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

