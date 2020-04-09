Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.