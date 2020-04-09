Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,462 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. 317,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

