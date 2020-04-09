Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,586,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average is $280.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.