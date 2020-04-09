Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 619 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of SYK traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.72. 2,567,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,016. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

