Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.82. 12,837,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,884,388. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

