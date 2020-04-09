Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,688 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 6,166,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,393,304. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

