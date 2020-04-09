Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $3.11 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 285,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 212,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $4,725,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,490. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

