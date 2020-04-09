Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $5.60 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 162,952 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 797,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 797,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.68. 1,914,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,075. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

