Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

Shares of COST traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

