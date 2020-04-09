Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €144.12 ($167.59).

ETR:DB1 traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €132.65 ($154.24). 585,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

