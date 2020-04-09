Cree (CREE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) recently:

4/3/2020 – Cree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

4/1/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/30/2020 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/18/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Cree is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.48. 768,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,873. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

