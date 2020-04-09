Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and $111,431.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00007525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.08 or 0.04782688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009048 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

