Databroker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,838.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $978,452.88 and approximately $5,838.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.04782299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00067099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.