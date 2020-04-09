DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $722.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Kucoin, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

