Dero (DERO) Price Tops $0.36

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $464,655.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004993 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,616,717 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

