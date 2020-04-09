Desire Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,189.80 and approximately $6,443.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,276.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.02345901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.03549025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00638256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00803253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00081547 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00564668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.