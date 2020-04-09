Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $759,140.42 and $248.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002311 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,454,448 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

