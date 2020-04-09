Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $11.76 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and $10,375.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

