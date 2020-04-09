EVOS (EVOS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. EVOS has a total market cap of $8,484.96 and approximately $2,434.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000219 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00484131 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

