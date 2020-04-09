Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $971.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia. Expanse has a total market cap of $495,549.47 and $971.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

